San Bruno police looking for burglary suspect

- Police in San Bruno are looking for a man involved in a residential burglary Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Rosewood Drive shortly before 12:30 p.m. in response to a security alarm.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the home had been burglarized.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or White man in his mid-twenties, around six feet tall weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and faded blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.