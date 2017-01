Massive sinkhole in Pacifica could take six weeks to repair News Massive sinkhole in Pacifica could take six weeks to repair A massive sinkhole opened in Pacifica and could take crews six weeks to repair.

The sinkhole opened up in a parking lot along Edgemar Avenue between a fire station and a church.

The Public Works Department has brought in heavy equipment to make the repairs.

It's about 40 feet across and 15 feet deep.

A misaligned underground drainage pipe is what led to the growth of the sinkhole.

Residents say it started out much smaller, but the recent rain did not help.