Beware Netflix customers! Email scam targeting users' personal info

Attention Netflix users!

An email scam may be targeting your account's personal information.

Authorities in Maine, referencing a report by the cyber security company FireEye, have warned Netflix customers of a possible scam targeting credit card and personal information.

According to WBAY, users have been receiving emails asking them to update their Netflix membership information by pointing them to a web page that looks very similar to an official Netflix login page.

The link requests billing and credit card information and then redirects customers to the actual Netflix website, WAGM reported.

Netflix said it would never request any personal information though an email. The company offers these security tips for customers to keep their accounts secure.

