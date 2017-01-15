Two men arrested during prostitution sting

- Two men were arrested Friday in Rohnert Park on suspicion of pimping and pandering, according to public safety officials.

In an attempt to located minors and other victims of human trafficking, officers contacted people advertising prostitution services online.

According to public safety officials, one woman agreed to meet an undercover officer and provide a sex act in exchange for money.

When she arrived, she told officers that she was brought to the location by two subjects.

Officers located and arrested the subjects on suspicion of pimping and pandering.

One of them had an outstanding felony warrant for narcotics sales, officials said.

The suspects were identified as brothers Brandon and Leon Walker, 26 and 40, of Fairfield and Richmond.

Both men were booked into the Sonoma County Jail and remain in custody.