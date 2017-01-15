Thousands show support for affordable healthcare outside City Hall

- Thousands of people rallied outside of San Francisco City Hall this afternoon to show their support for the American Affordable Care Act, which may be repealed as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office next week.

The rally featured Mayor Ed Lee, Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, as well as Supervisors Malia Cohen and Norman Yee and Sen. Scott Wiener, among others.

The rally was part of a national day of action in which simultaneous rallies were held in more than 40 cities across the country, including Los Angeles and Sacramento.

The National Nurses United also took part in the rally, citing millions of Americans who would be cut off from access to healthcare if the ACA, Medicare and Medicaid were dismantled.

"On this day of action we are standing with our elders, our friends and family, along with many of our elected representatives to say no to the Republicans' disastrous proposals," National Nurses United Co-president Deborah Burger said in a statement.