Fremont police help reunite family with dog

Posted:Jan 15 2017 03:03PM PST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 03:03PM PST

FREMONT, Calif. (KTVU) - For the past week, Fremont police and the California Highway Patrol received multiple reports of a dog on I-880 and Stevenson.

On Saturday, Fremont police were able to reunite this dog, Callie, with her family!


