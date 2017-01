- A three-wheeled rental cart vehicle and a Toyota Corolla collided today, injuring the two passengers of the rental cart.

The occupants of the cart were ejected in the intersection of 24th adn VanNess around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. They both sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Corolla was not injured.

Sobriety does not seem to be a factor in this incident but it is still under investigation.