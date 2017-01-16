Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events

- Public service volunteers in the North Bay are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as "A Day of Service" this morning.

Volunteers are sprucing up the landscape with Marin County Parks at the Marin County Civic Center between 9 a.m. and noon.

Volunteers are planting red oak and red bud trees to provide shade along the Napa Valley Wine Trail in Napa between Trower and Wine Country avenues between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. PG&E is digging holes for the trees to

assure they are not too close to underground gas pipelines.

The Napa County Resource Conservation District and the Napa Public Works Department are also participating in the event.

The Share the Care organization that serves the homebound has assigned people throughout Napa County to take a senior out to lunch at a sit-down restaurant between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Napa Valley's Can Do's Waterway Keepers is removing litter until noon along the paved Napa River walkway at the 350-acre Kennedy Park located at 2296 Streblow Drive.

The MLK Monday Coalition invites county residents to volunteer for this year's Day of Action and Compassion. Events are listed at http://volunteer.cvnl.org/.

Other events include writing letters to deployed soldiers and painting and hiding love rocks.

An interfaith celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Church, 960 Caymus St. in Napa.