Popular Walnut Creek bar, Crogan's, closing its doors

- Crogan's sports bar in Walnut Creek has announced its closing after 39 years.

The company announced on Facebook that it will be closing its doors Monday January 23rd.

The owner cites an on going battle with the city of Walnut Creek.

The planning commission ordered the bar to stop serving and selling alcohol at midnight and close at 12:30 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.

The decision came after hundreds of calls over the past four years regarding fights and public drunkenness at Crogan's.

A farewell party is planned for January 22nd.