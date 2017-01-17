BART reporting system-wide delays, due to track issues

- BART was trying to recover, from a major system-wide delay early Tuesday morning.

It was caused by an equipment problem on the track at the Embarcadero station, and mechanical issues on a train, according to BART officials.

KTVU traffic reporter Sal Castaneda, said the delays were longer than half an hour.

BART said that service was affected at all of its stations in San Francisco stations, SFO, Millbrae, Daly City, and the East Bay.

Officials did not give a time on when operations would return to normal, except that service was starting to recover.

