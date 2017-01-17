Indictment unsealed on Pulse nightclub gunman's wife

- Federal prosecutors have unsealed a two-count indictment against the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The document says Noor Salman, between April and June of last year, "did knowingly aid and abet" her husband's attempt to support the Islamic State group

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

Salman is due in federal court in Oakland later Tuesday. She was arrested Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

Her attorney says Salman had no advance knowledge of the attack.

lorida Gov. Rick Scott said he hoped the arrest "provides some comfort to the families who are mourning their loved ones," he added.

Neighbors say they rarely, if ever, saw Noor Salman or the son she had with Mateen.

"She may have had some thoughts about this, and if she had said something ahead of time, it might have saved some lives," neighbor Cathy Lawrence said. "She may not know anything, and I hope that's the case."

The Orlando police chief released a statement about Salman's arrest, saying: "I am glad to see that Omar Mateen's wife has been charged with aiding and abetting her husband in the commission of the brutal attack on the Pulse nightclub," Chief John Mina said in the statement.

"Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones. But today, there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held accountable for that horrific crime," Mina said.

"I wish this was something nicer happening here, but it isn't," Rodeo resident Dan Pacheco said, adding that the new notoreity attached to his neighborhood was a bit unnerving.

"It's Rodeo, a small town, so why, in this whole world, does it have to land right here? It's weird, it's a shame."