Golden State Warriors to break ground on new San Francisco stadium

In just a few hours the Golden State Warriors will break ground on a new state-of-the-art arena in San Francisco.

The stadium will be located in the Mission Bay neighborhood.

The land was purchased in 2014 but there were a number of legal challenges to the project. On Tuesday construction will officially begin on the new home of the Warriors in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. The site is located near 3rd and 16th streets.

Renderings show the new $1 billion Chase Center that is slated to open for the 2019-2020 season.

The project will be a privately financed, and the 18,000 seat arena will also host concerts and conventions..

The Warriors will spend the next two seasons at Oracle Arena in Oakland. It's one of the loudest arenas in the NBA.

The question is whether the atmosphere at Oracle can be recreated at the new Chase Center.

Some East Bay Warriors fans say it just won't be the same environment.

There have been a lot of setbacks when it comes to building a new Warriors arena in San Francisco.

A neighborhood group called the Mission Bay Alliance filed suit trying to block the project. They were worried about traffic and noise. But a state appeals court ruled in favor of the Warriors.

The team will break ground Tuesday at noon. Warriors executives will be on hand along with Coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant. We'll be streaming the groundbreaking on KTVU.com.