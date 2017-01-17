Trial for suspect charged in Sierra LaMar murder postponed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVU) - The tentative trial date set for Antolin Garcia-Torres, charged in the murder of Morgan Hill teenage Sierra Lamar, has been postponed.

The tentative date of January 18 has been postponed for resolution of pretrial matters.

Sierra disappeared on her way to a school bus stop in March 2012.

This case has gone through a series of delays, some of which based on the prosecution's decision to seek the death penalty against Garcia-Torres, and because Sierra Lamar's body has never been found.

Prosecutors say they still have enough evidence against him, even without her body.

Authorities say they linked him to her disappearance and murder, through DNA evidence found in his car.

They found her hair in the trunk of his vehicle, and her DNA on an armrest.

The defense is expected to argue that she was unhappy about her family life and ran away.

