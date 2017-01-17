Janet Napolitano battles cancer; treatment nearly complete

Sources confirm to KTVU that President of University of California President Janet Napolitano fighting cancer at UCSF Medical Center.

She will be released from the hospital in the next several days.

Statement from the University of California Office of the President:

"UC President Janet Napolitano is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, which was diagnosed at the end of August of last year. The treatment is nearly complete. President Napolitano had a previous diagnosis of cancer that was successfully treated. She has kept the chair of the UC Board of Regents informed throughout the course of her current treatment.

During the course of this treatment, President Napolitano has consistently performed her wide range of duties at full capacity, without interruption or impact. Yesterday, however, she experienced side effects that required her to be hospitalized. According to her physicians, she is doing extremely well. They expect her to be discharged in the next day or so and back to her normal duties at full capacity very soon. While she is recuperating, UC’s senior leadership will continue to support President Napolitano in the management of the UC system and in advancing the University’s key priorities."

At this point, additional details have not been released.