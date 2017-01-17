- Support continues to pour in for the two members of the band "Tower of Power" who were seriously injured when they were hit by an Amtrak train at Oakland's Jack London Square on January 12th. Tommy Igoe Groove Conspiracy will perform at Yoshi's in Oakland on Tuesday night in a benefit concert for the two members

Tower of Power Drummer David Garibaldi and fill-in bassist Marc van Wageningen were on their way to Yoshi's for a performance when they were hit by the train. Marc van Wageningen is a member of the Tommy Igoe Groove Conspiracy, the band which will perform at the benefit.

The PR firm for the band updated the men's condition on Tuesday..... Webster PR said in a statement..."We appreciate the overwhelming support of our fans. David is in fair condition but will remain hospitalized for the next few days. Marc remains in critical condition, but thankfully he is responsive. Please keep them in your prayers"

Tuesday's benefit show at Yoshi's in Oakland begins at 7:30 pm.