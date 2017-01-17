CHP Officers Save man from burning car on Interstate 580 Tuesday morning

- California Highway Patrol officers pulled a semi-conscious man out of a burning Honda Accord that crashed in Oakland Tuesday morning

The officers found the Honda at about 7:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate Highway 580, where it had just struck the median near Park Boulevard, CHP officials said. The officers noticed the car was starting to catch fire and the dazed driver was still inside. They managed to get him out before the car was engulfed in flames.

The driver suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Investigators are looking into the possibility that he had suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash, according to the CHP.