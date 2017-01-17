Portion of Hwy 17 closed for repairs ahead of next storm

- A portion of Highway 17 is closed so that work crews can prepare for the upcoming storm.

Caltrans shut down the northbound lane of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County at Vine Hill road around 9:30 a.m.

Crews are installing a rock wall fence to prevent large rocks and debris from falling onto traffic.

This is the same area where a mudslide occurred last week and rocks fell onto another television station's news van, injuring a photographer who was driving.

Caltrans crews are also removing debris in a turnout area nearby.

There were numerous landslides and downed trees in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Caltrans is trying to prevent a dangerous situation from happening again.

The number two northbound lane of Highway 17 should be open again by 4 p.m.