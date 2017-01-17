Coast Guard comes to the rescue of young sea lion

- The US Coast Guard is used to doing water rescues ... but this was not your typical rescue. The crew was conducting routine operations off Newport Harbor in Southern California when they were joined by a special guest.

According to the USCG Facebook post, a young sea lion was hooked by fishing gear when the crew spotted the little guy. The crew moved into action. The officers were able to get the hook out of the young animals mouth.... and then with a little coaxing, the little guy came aboard, for a ride back to shore.

The 4 man crew named the malnuourished young sea lion "Whiskers".

Whiskers was then taken to the Pacific Mammal Center in Laguna Beach where he will be rehabilitated and then released back into the wild.