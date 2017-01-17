REPORT: 49ers to offer head-coaching job to Kyle Shanahan

- According to ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers plan to offer their head-coaching job to Kyle Shanahan, the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator.

Shanahan is reportedly interested in the job, but he's currently a little busy... his Falcons face off with the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Tom Cable, Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach/offensive line coach tweeted Tuesday that he thanks the 49ers for the consideration, but he is remaining with the Seahawks.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels took himself out of the running for the 49 job on Monday, saying it wasn't the right time and he wants to concentrate on New England's Super Bowl run.