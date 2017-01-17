Police arrest woman after stabbing over parking space

- Police say an argument over a parking space, ended with one woman stabbing another. San Mateo Police were called out to a 7 Eleven around 6:30 Monday evening after getting a 911 call about a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old woman, with cuts to her arm and hand, she was taken to the hospital. She's going to be ok.

The victim told officers, she was sitting in her car, when she approached by the suspect, and the two began arguing over the parking space.

Police say 21-year-old Jessica Greenbaum, then attacked the victim with a knife, stabbing her several times, and then drove off.

A short time later, Greenbaum called the San Mateo dispatch center, and she turned herself in to police.

She's now in the San Mateo County Jail, booked for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats.