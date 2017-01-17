Woman stabs another over parking space, cops say

- Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Jan. 17, 2017:

STABBING OVER PARKING: A woman is under arrest for stabbing another woman during an argument over parking, San Mateo police said today.

The incident was reported about 6:30 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven store at 600 East 3rd Ave. in downtown San Mateo.

Officers found an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot who had been stabbed in her arm and hand. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police determined that the victim had been sitting in her car when she was approached by a woman, who began arguing over the parking space.

"Unprovoked, the suspect attacked the victim with a knife," police said. The assailant then fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen sedan.

The victim provided police with the description of the car and the license plate. Officers identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jessica Greenbaum of San Francisco.

A short time later, Greenbaum called San Mateo police dispatchers. She was directed to go to the Police Department and was arrested there, authorities said.

She was booked at San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

