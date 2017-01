Former Cal Bear's close call popping 'wheelies' in Scotland News Former Cal Bear’s close call popping wheelies in Scotland It was a close call for former Cal Bears and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch who was popping wheelies on his bicycle in Scotland. Watch the video. He very nonchalantly swerves out of the way of a charter bus headed right in his direction.

- It was a close call for former Cal Bears and Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch who was popping wheelies on his bicycle in Scotland. Watch the video. He very nonchalantly swerves out of the way of a charter bus headed right in his direction.

No one was hurt.

Lynch was in Scotland filming a commercial for the Superbowl.