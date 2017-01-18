Rain throughout the day, heaviest for evening commute News Rain throughout the day, heaviest for evening commute Three systems are lining up to bring us rain Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Light rain began to fall Wednesday morning. KTVU's Steve Paulson says it will get heavier later Wednesday afternoon with some heavy bursts from 5 to 10 p.m.

He says drivers should plan for a slow evening commute.

This first system should bring about 1/2 to 1" of rain to the Bay Area, but it could bring more than 4" of rain to the already soaked Santa Cruz Mountains. Steve says areas north of Santa Rosa could get 4 to 6". Temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s.

A Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra begins at noon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Due to the weather, some flights at SFO are being delayed an average of two hours.

The other two systems will hit the Bay Area Friday and Sunday, although some areas will also see rain on Thursday and Saturday.