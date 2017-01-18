Bomb threat at Jewish Community Center in San Rafael

- The Jewish Community Center in San Rafael is evacuated after a bomb threat. All people including students are out of the building and are safe.

The JCC is located on N San Pedro, Marin County Sheriff Dept. is asking people to avoid the area.

Surrounding schools have been placed on lock down as a precaution.

Initial call of bomb threat was received by JCC staff at 8:45am, Sheriff's staff activity working to identify the origin of the call. pic.twitter.com/GXL0u6KFm1 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) January 18, 2017

Similar threats have been reported in other parts of the country Wednesday morning. Several bomb threats targeting Jewish Community Centers were reported in New York with one in Albany and another in DeWitt. There have also been reports in Nashville and one near Detroit.

There were also reports of threats against Jewish Community Centers earlier this month.