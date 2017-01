Wind closes Muir Woods National Monument News Wind closes Muir Woods National Monument Muir Woods National Monument is closed Wednesday because of the storm hitting the Bay Area. But it's not the rain that's the problem, it's the wind.

The park is closed because of a risk of falling branches and trees. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory.

The park says today's closure is a precaution for the safety of staff and visitors.