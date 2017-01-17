Phoenix Zoo's famous resident roars for camera News Phoenix Zoo's famous resident roars for camera The Phoenix Zoo managed to capture, on camera, something that is not too common to capture. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

- The Phoenix Zoo managed to capture, on camera, something that is not too common to capture.

They managed to capture the roar of Kitambi, the Zoo's lion, on Monday.

Some visitors to the Phoenix Zoo have been lucky enough to hear the lion roar. Now, Kitambi's roar is available for all to enjoy.

Kitambi, seven, has always been a favorite at the zoo, and the roar is described as a "Territorial Roar", a loud vocalization that lasts up to 30 seconds.

Heather Vetter, a Carnivore Keeper at the Phoenix Zoo, said Kitambi releases the roar, every morning and night.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin has the story.