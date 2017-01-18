Barry Bonds doesn't make Hall-of-Fame ... again

Welcome to Cooperstown, Hall-of-Fame class of 2017! Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez elected to baseball Hall of Fame

75% of ballots needed to get in, Barry Bonds got 53.8%. Barry Bonds gets more votes than he did last year (44.3%), but falls short for the fifth time

While the Baseball Writers of America, kept Bonds and Roger Clemens out of the hall, they did vote in Rodriguez who's also been linked to the steroid scandal in baseball.

Roger Clemens got 54.1%

Padre closer Trevor Hoffman fell just one percent shy of getting into Cooperstown.