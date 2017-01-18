Storm damage emergency declaration expected soon in Napa

- The Napa County Board of Supervisors next week is expected to ratify a declaration of emergency related to damage caused by the recent stormy weather.

The board at its meeting next Tuesday is expected to ratify the declaration issued effective Jan. 8 to allow Napa County to seek assistance from the state and federal governments for response, repair and restoration efforts, county officials said.

The storms this month caused severe damage to several roadways, impacted water and wastewater treatment plants at Berryessa Estates and Highlands, closed the Silverado Trail because of a rock slide, knocked down trees and power lines, caused hundreds of small slides and left debris on roads countywide. The county's request will go to the state first to determine if the disaster meets eligibility requirements for federal assistance, and if approved, the state will make further requests for assistance on the county's behalf.