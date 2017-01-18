Power outages affect estimated 8,252 PG&E customers in San Jose

- An estimated 8,252 PG&E customers are without electrical service in San Jose this evening due to two power outages that started late this afternoon, a utility spokeswoman said.

The outages were both reported between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to PG&E spokeswoman Abby Figueroa.

One is thought to have been caused by a tree, but the cause of the other outage is still being determined. Crews are on site at both locations, Figueroa said.

PG&E estimates that service will be restored later this evening for affected customers.