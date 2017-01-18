1 firefighter, 3 residents injured in San Jose apartment fire this afternoon

SAN JOSE (BCN) Three residents and a firefighter were injured in an apartment fire in San Jose this afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire at the apartment complex in the 2900 block of Florence Avenue was called in at about 4 p.m. Initial reports suggested that people might have been trapped inside the building but that turned out not to be the case, fire officials said.

Two people in the unit that was on fire and one person from a neighboring unit were treated for their injuries at the scene and taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

The firefighter who was injured was treated and released at the scene.

Crews were able to knock the fire down by about 4:38 p.m. but traffic is still being rerouted and people are asked to find alternate routes through the area.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.