Bay Area residents headed to Washington for Trump's inauguration News Bay Area residents headed to Washinton for Trump's inauguration With the presidential inauguration coming up, some in the Bay Area are making plans to attend. Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Rick Carter says he and his family are catching the redeye to Washington D.C.

He's looking forward to being at Friday's inauguration.



"I've never gotten to do anything like this before. I've watched inaugurations on TV. This is the first time I've attended one," said Carter.



Decorated former marine Sgt. Michael L. Emerson of Hayward voted for President-Elect Donald Trump, but planned to go to the inauguration no matter who won the election.



"It's a bucket list thing. I've always wanted to go," said Emerson.



Tom Lorentzen of Castro Valley, who served in President Ronald Reagan's and in both Bush Administrations, will be attending his sixth inauguration.



"I'm 71 years old. I'm excited," Lorentzen said.



Washington is preparing for an estimated 800 to 900-thousand people at the inauguration.



They'll see Donald J. Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.



"A lot of the things he campaigned on align with my values. So that's the way I went," said Carter.



He oversees three Alameda County courthouses.



Carter got his tickets through East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell's office. There's no charge to attend.



"It's not cheap. You can't plan on going until you know who won. By then the hotels have raised prices, the airlines have raised prices," said Carter.



Former Marine Sgt. Emerson flies a "Trump for President" flag outside his Hayward home.



"To me it was about history. Either go for the guy I supported, Trump, or the first woman in history to be president," said Emerson.



It's always wonderful to be there and be a part of it, see old friends and celebrate our country," said Lorentzen, a former regional director for the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.



Each is aware not everyone is happy with the election results. Protests are planned.



"Everyone on my street except me voted for Hillary. I get it. I understand. To answer that i say give him a try" said Emerson.



When each returns home next week, they'll be able to say they witnessed democracy in action, the peaceful transition of power.



