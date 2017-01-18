Flash flood warning issued for parts of Sonoma, Alameda counties

- The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warnings for parts of the Bay Area Wednesday night.

A warning was issued for Southeastern Sonoma County until 12:15 a.m. Thursday and for part of Alameda County near Hayward. That warning was issued at 9:18 p.m. and expires at 11:15 p.m. tonight.

Residents in the affected area, which is north and east of Hayward, may need to move to higher ground, according to the National Weather Service.

There are three schools and an estimated 16,538 people in the affected area, NWS officials said.

The weather service reported heavy rains in the affected and warned North Bay areas at 8:14 p.m.

Locations there include; Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sonoma, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, Larkfield-Wikiup, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green, Point, Forestville, Fetters Hot Spring, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua, Caliente, Temelec, Graton, El Verano and Eldridge.

NWS said flash flooding is already occurring. Residents are advised to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.