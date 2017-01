- The Antioch Bridge/ CA-160 are closed in both directions between the toll plaza in Oakley to CA-12 in Rio Vista due to several downed trees, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure was announced around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

CHP said Caltrans hopes to have the roadway reopened by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

A severe traffic alert is also in effect. Motorists should consider taking alternate routes.