Woman injured & 8 people displaced in Castro Valley house fire

- One person was hurt in a house fire late Wednesday night in Castro Valley.

The Alameda County Fire Department reported at about 10:45 p.m. on social media, that crews were heading to a fire on the 4700 block of Heyer Avenue.

Firefighters put the flames out in 20 minutes.

However, one woman in the home, had to be taken to the hospital.

Injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Seven other people inside the home were able to get out safely.

They were being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.