Woman injured & 8 people displaced in Castro Valley house fire

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KTVU ) - One person was hurt in a house fire late Wednesday night in Castro Valley.
The Alameda County Fire Department reported at about 10:45 p.m. on social media, that crews were heading to a fire on the 4700 block of Heyer Avenue.
VIDEO: Alameda County firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire on the 4700 block of Heyer Avenue in Castro Valley on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at approximately 10:45PM. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving at the scene. One adult female sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Paramedics Plus. There were no injuries to firefighters. A total of 8 people were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. @alamedacofire @alcofirefighters #ALCOFire #ALCOFirefighters #CastroValley #HouseFire #AlamedaCounty @castrovalleynews
Firefighters put the flames out in 20 minutes.
However, one woman in the home, had to be taken to the hospital.
Injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Seven other people inside the home were able to get out safely.
They were being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.