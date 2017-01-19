Oakland Raiders submit paperwork to NFL for Las Vegas move

- The NFL has received the Oakland Raiders paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis along with the team filed the official paperwork in an announcement made Thursday.

A Nevada County commissioner - Steve Sisolak - was among the first to announce the news.

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

The Raiders hope to move into the proposed $2 billion stadium in Las Vegas. They are still in negotiations with casino magnate Sheldon Adelson about financing.

NFL owners are now expected to vote on the move at their annual meeting in March. It needs three quarters to pass.

This news comes after Oakland and Alameda county officials revealed a proposal to build a $1.3 billion stadium to keep the Raiders in Oakland. That proposal was announced in December.

