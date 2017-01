Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio is the winner of the 28th annual Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the year.

Del Rio led the Raiders to a 12-4 record, and took the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Del Rio is also a candidate for the Associated Press Coach of the Year award, which is awarded the night before the Super Bowl.

The winner of the Pro Football Writers Association Coach of the Year, also announced Thursday, was Dallas coach Jason Garrett.