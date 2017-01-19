Oakland Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie awarded NFL Executive of the Year

Oakland Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie is named NFL Executive of the Year. The Pro Football Writers of America announced it's choice Thursday.

The 2016 season is McKenzie's fifth year as the GM.

The Raiders finished the season with a 12-4 record and made it to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002. Seven Raiders players were selected to the Pro Bowl, that's the most in the NFL.

McKenzie is the second Raiders executive to win the award, Al Davis earned the PFWA honor in 2002.

The announcement of the McKenzie's award comes on the same day The Oakland Raiders officially filed paperwork to move the team to Las Vegas.