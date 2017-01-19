Pizza Hut hiring thousands for Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl, is a super big day for pizza. Pizza Hut plans to hire 11,000 workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. The fast food chain says Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the year for pizza delivery. A Pizza Hut spokesman says thh chain typically adds more workers before the big game... because get this... Pizza Huts around the country, expect to sell 2 million pizzas during the big game. Pizza Hut is owned by Yum Brands Inc. and currently owns about 8,000 restaurants nationwide. Regardless of what you eat on the big day, the Super Bowl airs Sunday February Fifth, right here on Fox 2