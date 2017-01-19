190,000 Bees stolen from Northern California

Posted:Jan 19 2017 12:00PM PST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 12:00PM PST

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) -  A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.

Lloyd Cunniff tells the Great Falls Tribune  it appeared the thieves used semitrailers to steal about 190,000 bees between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Yuba City, California.
He said he was storing the bees on a fellow beekeeper's property before moving them to Fresno, where he had a contract to pollinate almond trees.
 
Cunniff says the theft will cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. The hives were insured.
 
Cunniff said he reported the theft to the Sutter County sheriff's department and learned other beekeepers have reported thefts, as well. He says beekeepers also are searching for the missing hives.
 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 