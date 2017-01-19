Bay Area teachers protest Trump inauguration News Bay Area teachers protest Trump inauguration SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) Teachers concerned about their future under the incoming Trump administration took part in a Day of Action in San Francisco and other cities in the Bay Area on Thursday morning.

Our KTVU crew was at Gallileo High School where an event wrapped up just before 8 a.m., before the school day began.

The teachers involved are now all in class.

In a symbolic gesture, a group of about 30 teachers linked arms.

They said it was a gesture to protect their students and the institution of public education.

The vice president of the San Francisco Teachers Union says their members feel as though they are under attack by the incoming Trump administration.

Especially because of his choice for Secretary of Education.

Betsy Devos' confirmation hearing was held in Washington, D.C earlier this week. Devos has advocated for the use of vouchers, which would allow families to use of public taxpayer money to pay for tuition at private schools.

The event at Gallileo High School was part of a Day of Action called for by the national political group Alliance to Reclaim our Schools.

Schools in Oakland particpated as well. Video from Bretharte Middle School in Oakland Thursday morning showed student performances and spoken word poetry readings.

There were also picket lines with signs of support for public schools and their public school teachers.

Richmond schools and even schools in Fremont also organized demonstrations and activities.