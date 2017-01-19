- Donald Trump's first meal as president of the United States includes lobster, beef and a rich chocolate desert.

The inaugural committee Thursday released the lunch menu following the swearing-in ceremonies on Friday and Trump and some 200 guests will be tucking into a first course of Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp in a saffron sauce, Angus beef from Virginia with Idaho potatoes and a dark chocolate sauce, and a chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream.

Several California wines will be served.

The luncheon will feature J. Lohr 2013 Arroyo Vista chardonnay, from Monterrey County.

Delicato Black Stallion 2012 Limited Release Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon and Korbel Natural “Special Inaugural Cuvée” California Champagne, according to the committee.

The three-course menu isn't too far from previous lunches other new commanders in chief have enjoyed, with lobster, in some form, usually making the first course.