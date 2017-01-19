Scientists name new moth after President-elect Donald Trump

- Scientists name new species of moth after President-elect Donald Trump. The moth has white and yellow scales on it's little head, and that reminded the scientists of Trump's blond hairdo.

The new moths are native to both California and Mexico. Some of the specimens first came from a museum at the University of California, Davis, and eventually, through DNA testing and other analysis, Vazrick Nazari, the evolutionary biologist who made the discovery, realized it was a new species. Its name? Neopalpa donaldtrumpi.

Naming newly-discovered species after famous people is nothing new. Nine species have been named in honor of President Barack Obama, including an ancient lizard and a coral reef fish.