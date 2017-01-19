Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant Western Conference All Star starters

- Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are NBA Western Conference All-Star Starters.

This is Curry's 4th straight year as a starter for the West.

This is will be Durant's 8th time as an All-Star, but his first as a Warrior.

The rest of the starting five for the west, Houston Rockets Guard James Harden, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis

Durant's old teammate in Oklahoma city Russell Westbrook is not among the starters.

The Eastern Conference starters are Cleveland Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors.