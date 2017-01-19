VTA reporting light-rail accident between Winchester, Campbell Stations

Posted:Jan 19 2017 04:41PM PST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 04:54PM PST

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) -  A northbound Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail train crashed into a vehicle in Campbell this afternoon, VTA officials said.

The collision was reported at 3:09 p.m. at South Bascom Avenue and Southwest Expressway, on the border with San Jose.

No passengers were impacted and no injuries were reported, VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang said.

The crash caused a delay of a few minutes for some trains, but that delay was over by 4:06 p.m.

A bus bridge between the Downtown Campbell and Winchester stations was made available and has since been canceled.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 