Diocese of Oakland to close 5 minority serving schools

- Diocese of Oakland announced the impending closure of five of its minority-serving schools. The announcement was made Thursday with a letter from the schools' superintendent to principals, teachers and staff.

The schools are set to close at the end of this school year in June 2017 due to low enrollment and "operational deficit", according to Fr. Larry Young's letter.

The affected schools are Our Lady of the Rosary in Union City, St. Jarlath in Oakland, St. Jerome in El Cerrito, St. Lawrence OToole in Oakland and St. Martin de Porres also in Oakland.

Staff members at the affected schools are expected to remain for the duration of the school year and will have other future opportunities with the Diocese.