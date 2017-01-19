Freelance writer wins tickets to Trump inauguration, decides not to go News Freelance writer wins tickets to Trump inauguration, decides not to go With the stage set in Washington D.C. and about 800,000 people expected to witness President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, Dublin's Alan Marling has lost interest.

“I will not be attending I will not be watching the inauguration", Marling said Thursday.

The freelance writer won a ticket through a lottery held by the office of his local representative.

Congressman Eric Swalwell a Democrat in California’s 15th district. Marling’s email confirmation was dated December 16, 2016 and he was required to fly to Washington clear security and pick up his ticket for Fridays inauguration, but after giving it much thought he declined giving this reason, "This is before the electoral college vote on the 19th. At that point I still held out hope the electoral college would do the right thing and honor the wishes of the founding fathers and refuse to elect someone who is unqualified".

Marling is not alone in boycotting the inauguration. This year dozens of democratic members of congress have also confirmed they won’t be attending. Locally, the office of Representative Eric Swalwell received over 750 requests for tickets and considered not attending bad form. The congressman spoke with KTVU from Washington saying, "I would hope regardless of who is taking the oath. I mean if someone took tickets from our office, I hope that they took them because they intended to go , once it's in their hands there’s nothing we can do about what they decide to do."

Marling was hoping others along with the congressman would see things his way and says he urged Swalwell to boycott the inauguration as well.

Swalwell responded saying while he respects his colleagues who have chosen not to attend, he has a duty to be there,” he said.

I also want to be there and make sure we hold the incoming president to account, whether it's on the Affordable Care Act and what he wants to do to repeal it, or that he knows that the questions about collaboration between his campaign and the Russian government are not going away.”

About 1.8 million supporters attended the inauguration of Barack Obama back in 2009.

President Elect Donald Trump’s numbers are about less than half that amount with 800,000 people expected to attend. Of the 198 tickets handed out by the office of Congressman Swalwell, 170 were claimed.

His office tells KTVU that people are still coming in and expects that 90 percent will be claimed.

Alan Marling insists that he is doing the right thing by passing on his ticket and boycotting the inauguration.