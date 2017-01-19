Weather-related local emergency declared in Contra Costa County News Weather-related local emergency declared in Contra Costa County A proclamation of local emergency was signed by Contra Costa County Administrator David Twa Thursday morning.

The declaration is the result of an estimated $9 million in damage sustained across the county by recent storms, according to Deputy Director of Public Works Joe Yee. The storms led to widespread flooding, mudslides, sinkholes, and property damage.



The biggest repair needed in the county is Alhambra Valley Road, which remains closed between Bear Creek and Castro Ranch Roads. Part of Alhambra Valley Road washed away and an 8 foot pipe burst. Repairs are estimated to cost $3 million and Yee said it could take up to a year before the road reopens.



“The majority of our damage occurred on the roads, with mudruns, and of course Alhambra valley road is our biggest one,” Yee said. “We also had some erosion in our flood control channels and some minor damage at some of our facilities and buildings.”



Yee said about four inches of mud washed up at the Regional Medical Center parking lot in Martinez. Repairs are also need to at least 19 county buildings for minor roof leaks or ceiling and window leaks.



“This is a local declaration which is the first step toward possibly getting federal monies to pay for these damages,” he added.



Yee is asking county residents to prepare for the next round of storms by checking rain gutters and storm drains for blockage.



The local emergency proclamation will go before the Board of Supervisors in a special meeting next Thursday for ratification.