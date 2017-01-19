Demonstrators say they won't disrupt traffic on Golden Gate Bridge News Demonstrators say they won't disrupt traffic on Golden Gate Bridge Among the many events planned on Inauguration Day: a first-ever human chain across the Golden Gate Bridge. But don't call it a protest.

"What we're looking for is a beautiful visual symbol of togetherness," organizer David Morris told KTVU, explaining there would be no traffic disruption, no banners, and no speeches. .

Morris and business partner Lisa Sato own a production company based in Sausalito, Satoriteller Inc. and are using their experience staging presentations to produce the event billed as Bridge Together Golden Gate.

"It takes 2,700 people, approximately, joining hands, to get across the bridge," noted Sato.

About 4,000 participants have registered so far, and received wristbands to secure their spot on the east-side pedestrian walkway.

All are welcome to join in, because the overflow crowd will extend in a continuing line on both north and south sides of the bridge, adding to the symbolic statement.

"We need people to come fill out those beyond the bridge spots, just as much as those bridge spots," exclaimed Morris.

Attendees are urged to wear purple, a blend of red and blue, to express unity and reject division.

"This is not a direct action against anything, not a protest against anything," declared Morris. "It is a first step in how we mobilize together."

Also in Marin on Friday, a coalition of groups has organized a march and rally, reacting to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

"How can we peacefully, powerfully, get together and do something about it?" posed organizer Elizabeth Von Halem of Ross.

Von Halem formed a grassroots group called United Marin 2020 in November.

"I hosted a vigil the night after the election and more than 100 people showed up in a park in San Anselmo," she recalled.

Now, United Marin 2020 and a host of other community organizations have organized marches that begin simultaneously at 2 pm, one starting at Pickleweed Park in the canal district, and the other emanating from the San Anselmo Hub. They will join merge at San Rafael City Hall at 3pm for a rally, then move on to the San Rafael Community Center for another rally at 4 pm.

"We have activists, we have young people, we have a good line-up of different people from different walks of life and different sectors," observed community activist Cesar Lagleva. "What we are doing is breaking down silos between groups."

"We want to stand for all people, our shared planet, and protect progressive principles and values," added Von Halem.

Both Marin events started small, the bridge idea beginninng as a Facebook post the day after the election.

"I posted it on my personal page and said if I got a thousand likes by the end of the day, we'll organize this," recounted Sato.

Now, more than 26,000 supporters have signed up as suporters on the on event page, embracing the goal of bridging people and ideas.

"It's about listening to each other and learning from each other and telling each other our stories, and moving forward in common love and understanding," Sato told KTVU.

Donations of about $20,000, have offset expenses such as permits, port a-potties, and shuttles.

Bus service to the bridge has been boosted because there is no parking; the south lot will be closed during the event, 10am- noon.

Organizers urge mass transportation, and an early arrival.