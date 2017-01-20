Lightning flashes across the Bay Area News Lightning flashes across the Bay Area Lightning flashes were seen across the Bay Area early Friday morning.

- Flashes of lightning could be seen early Friday morning across the Bay Area.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said a line of thunderstorms streaked across the region.

Friday was the second of 3 major storms.

He said there was a break Saturday, with an even bigger storm hitting Sunday o.

San Francisco could receive more than 3 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area.

A high surf warning runs from noon Friday to Saturday 4pm.

Waves at Mavericks could reach 30-feet.

KTVU's Sal Castaneda reported the rain early Friday morning caused numerous accidents on the road, including several injury crashes on Highway 280 in Daly City and South San Francisco.