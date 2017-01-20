Lightning flashes across the Bay Area

(KTVU) - Flashes of lightning could be seen early Friday morning across the Bay Area.
KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said a line of thunderstorms streaked across the region.
Friday was the second of 3 major storms.
He said there was a break Saturday, with an even bigger storm hitting Sunday o.
San Francisco could receive more than 3 inches of rain by the end of the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area.
A high surf warning runs from noon Friday to Saturday 4pm.
Waves at Mavericks could reach 30-feet.
KTVU's Sal Castaneda reported the rain early Friday morning caused numerous accidents on the road, including several injury crashes on Highway 280 in Daly City and South San Francisco.