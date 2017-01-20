LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day for President Trump

The Inauguration of Donald Trump
The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Posted:Jan 20 2017 06:59AM PST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 04:15PM PST

Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.

>>>>>LIVE VIDEO: Click here

Or watch in the player below:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 