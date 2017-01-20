Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.
>>>>>LIVE VIDEO: Click here
Or watch in the player below:
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day for President Trump
Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.